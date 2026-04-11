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SOCIAL BUZZ

Viral video shows HK delivery driver 'bowling' parcels to doorstep, sparking online debate

SOCIAL BUZZ
27 mins ago
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A delivery driver in Hong Kong has become the subject of intense online discussion after security camera footage surfaced showing him repeatedly throwing packages down a hallway in a bowling-style motion, stopping just short of the recipient's front door.

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The video, which was recently posted on the social media platform Threads, has quickly gone viral.

The footage, captured on two separate occasions on April 5 and 7, shows what appears to be the same delivery person taking a short run-up before sliding a package along the corridor floor.

After watching the parcel roll to a stop in front of the correct apartment, the driver casually takes a photo as proof of delivery before leaving.

The footage has ignited a firestorm of criticism from netizens, who have condemned the driver's actions as unprofessional and irresponsible.

Many expressed disbelief that the driver couldn't be bothered to walk the final few steps to place the package down properly.

One user shared a similar personal experience, recounting how they heard a package being thrown forcefully at their door and opened it to see the delivery person, startled, run away down the staircase.

However, amid the outrage, a significant number of commenters found humor in the driver's unorthodox but surprisingly accurate delivery method. Many jokingly referred to him as a "Hong Kong bowling representative," praising his impressive aim and consistent technique.

Some humorously suggested the resident should place bowling pins outside their door next time. This has led to comparisons with the throwing skills of old-school newspaper delivery workers.

The discussion also brought out a more pragmatic perspective from those familiar with the logistics industry. Several users pointed out that packages are often handled roughly throughout the shipping process, and this was simply a rare instance where it was caught on camera.

They argued that from a logistics standpoint, every step saved is time gained, and rough handling is a systemic issue, not just the fault of one driver. Some went so far as to say that what happens in sorting centers is often far more aggressive than what was seen in the video.

This led to a final piece of advice from some practical-minded netizens: if you don't want your packages tossed, you should opt for self-pickup at a locker or collection point.

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