New city darling: Chongqing visitor charms Hong Kong netizens

An accidental mix-up during a television interview has turned a Chongqing tourist into an overnight online sensation, with thousands following and celebrating her journey across Hong Kong.

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The attention can be traced back to a street interview conducted last Saturday at West Kowloon High Speed Rail Station, where a young woman surnamed Yan was asked why she chose Hong Kong for the long holiday.

A clip of the interview, featuring her striking appearance and an on-screen subtitle suggesting she described Hong Kong as an “old city with a seaside,” quickly went viral online.

Amid the buzz, Yan later uploaded a video to clarify that she had simply meant Hong Kong is a city that also has a seaside, with the TV station mistaking what she said. The clarification only added to her popularity, with netizens responding warmly and no backlash emerging.

As interest grew, Yan began sharing her travel experiences on social media. On Tuesday, she posted a food diary documenting her trip across Hong Kong and Macau, featuring a range of casual and familiar choices, from Jollibee fried chicken and milk tea to cha chaan teng meals and McDonald’s.

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The posts quickly drew thousands of likes and comments, with many users praising her for sharing a “lovely food trip.”

In the comment section, one self-identified Hong Kong resident said they had never tried some of Yan’s recommendations, adding that it felt refreshing to see the city through a visitor’s perspective.

Yan responded that most of her dining choices were inspired by recommendations on mainland social platforms Xiaohongshu and Douyin, while some spots were revisited based on suggestions from a Hong Kong friend.

She acknowledged that many of the places she visited were popular online spots and said she hopes to explore more authentic local cuisine on her next trip.

Beyond food, Yan also ventured into outdoor experiences. She shared her visit to Sai Kung, where she and her friends encountered wild pigs at Hap Mun Bay Beach.

“Seeing a wild pig for the first time felt strange and amazing,” she wrote, adding that a lifeguard had even suggested she return in June for clearer conditions and snorkeling opportunities.

Due to overcast weather, Yan said she regretted not being able to swim during the visit. However, she managed to capture a brief moment of sunshine, writing, “Next time, I’ll come back to Sai Kung on a sunny day.”

Her itinerary also included visits to Victoria Harbour, shopping trips, arcade games and city walks, offering a glimpse into her relaxed and exploratory travel style.

Yan also thanked netizens for the unexpected attention and kindness, saying she would continue to share more travel photos and tips from her journey.