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PROPERTY

The Sterling II oversubscribed by 162 times

PROPERTY
34 mins ago
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Deputy managing director of CR Land (Overseas) Jeffrey Sy, (second from left); CR Land (Overseas) sales and marketing director Kong Jian (left); sales and marketing director of CR Land (Overseas), Cen Feifei (right)
Deputy managing director of CR Land (Overseas) Jeffrey Sy, (second from left); CR Land (Overseas) sales and marketing director Kong Jian (left); sales and marketing director of CR Land (Overseas), Cen Feifei (right)

China Resources Land's (1109) Southwest Kowloon project The Sterling II received a total of 25,000 checks as of Tuesday afternoon, an oversubscription of 162 times of its 153 units to be offered via a price list on Sunday. 

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This comes after the developer released an additional 68 units yesterday. 

The project has partnered with city’super, a lifestyle brand under China Resources, offering three-hour resident direct delivery services and a “Global Gourmet Workshop” provided by city’super Harbour City to residents within one year of occupancy of Phase 2. 

Furthermore, buyers who purchase 3-bedroom and special units through tender will receive a year-long city’super super e-gold membership.

The SterlingChina Resources Land

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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