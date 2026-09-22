The Sterling II oversubscribed by 162 times

China Resources Land's (1109) Southwest Kowloon project The Sterling II received a total of 25,000 checks as of Tuesday afternoon, an oversubscription of 162 times of its 153 units to be offered via a price list on Sunday.

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This comes after the developer released an additional 68 units yesterday.

The project has partnered with city’super, a lifestyle brand under China Resources, offering three-hour resident direct delivery services and a “Global Gourmet Workshop” provided by city’super Harbour City to residents within one year of occupancy of Phase 2.

Furthermore, buyers who purchase 3-bedroom and special units through tender will receive a year-long city’super super e-gold membership.