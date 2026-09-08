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PROPERTY

Dennis Sun Tai-lun earns $21 mln from Discovery Bay home sale

PROPERTY
48 mins ago
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Dennis Sun.
Dennis Sun.

Dennis Sun Tai-lun, chairman of China-Hong Kong Photo Products (1123), which owns the retail chain Fotomax, sold a house in Discovery Bay for HK$38.3 million, delivering a paper gain of HK$21.55 million, or an appreciation of 1.3 times over 26 years.

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The property was owned by Clarendon Ltd, a company chaired by Sun and his wife, which originally bought it for HK$16.75 million in 2000. 

The 2,264-square-foot property of Bijou Hamlet features a four-bedroom layout, connecting to a 1,766-sq-ft garden and a 517-sq-ft front terrace.

Dennis Sun Tai-lunFotomax

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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