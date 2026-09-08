Dennis Sun Tai-lun earns $21 mln from Discovery Bay home sale

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China Overseas to spin off Foshan mall REIT for Shenzhen listing
07-09-2026 21:00 HKT
Citic Pacific's Jardini sells 645-sq-ft unit for $28 mn
07-09-2026 17:50 HKT
Double Coast III releases 94 units in third price list
07-09-2026 16:11 HKT
REDA makes urban renewal proposals ahead of PA and Five Year Plan
07-09-2026 16:02 HKT
KT Marina II rolls out 118 units with discounted price from HK$5.6m
06-09-2026 19:44 HKT
The Pavilia Farm III sells two-bedroom unit for HK$14.43m
06-09-2026 16:13 HKT
HKO warns super El Nino to peak by Dec after record cyclones
07-09-2026 20:08 HKT
Woman finds live baby rat in takeaway satay beef noodles in Kwai Chung
07-09-2026 17:23 HKT