Dennis Sun Tai-lun earns $21 mln from Discovery Bay home sale

Dennis Sun Tai-lun, chairman of China-Hong Kong Photo Products (1123), which owns the retail chain Fotomax, sold a house in Discovery Bay for HK$38.3 million, delivering a paper gain of HK$21.55 million, or an appreciation of 1.3 times over 26 years.

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The property was owned by Clarendon Ltd, a company chaired by Sun and his wife, which originally bought it for HK$16.75 million in 2000.

The 2,264-square-foot property of Bijou Hamlet features a four-bedroom layout, connecting to a 1,766-sq-ft garden and a 517-sq-ft front terrace.