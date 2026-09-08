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PROPERTY

Loop Hong Kong Park strategically important on natinal level with global uniqueness: Kevin Choi

PROPERTY
1 hour ago

by

Raine Fung

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Kevin Choi. SING TAO
Kevin Choi. SING TAO

The Loop Hong Kong Park, being the core “igniter” of Northern Metropolis, Hong Kong's future economic development, is strategically crucial on a national level in the first year of China’s 15th Five-Year Plan, said Kevin Choi Kit-ming, Permanent Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry. 

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Choi emphasized the strategic value of the Loop Hong Kong Park extends far beyond the scope of a technology park, with the Northern Metropolis outlined in the 15th Five-Year Plan and the Hong Kong government drafting its first five-year plan aligned with national strategies, providing dual support for the Loop, at a property forum organized by Sing Tao News Corporation on Tuesday, where developers and industry professionals discussed market forecasts. 

He highlighted the two sections in the Loop operate under distinct jurisdictions, creating a unique "one zone, two parks" structure globally. 

While geographical connection serves as the foundation, Choi noted that the potential of the Loop is only best realized by “integrating key elements such as the flow of people, goods, capital, data, and biological samples.”

He added that the government has announced an additional HK$10 billion injection into the Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park Corporation, part of which will be implemented through a public-private partnership (PPP) model, introducing market forces to accelerate the development of the remaining land in the park, demonstrating the government’s substantial resource investment.

Regarding talent attraction, he stressed focusing on precisely attracting high-end professionals closely aligned with Hong Kong's innovation and technology strategic direction. 

In addition, Choi further pointed out that the Loop, adjacent to the university town, can help attract top local and international universities to establish campuses and bring university laboratories into the Northern Metropolis, serving as its vanguard. 

The Loop covers 87 hectares and is separated from the Shenzhen section by a river. Being four times the size of the Hong Kong Science Park, Choi pointed out that it is arguably the largest and most heavily invested innovation and technology project in Hong Kong's history. 

The Loop has attracted over 100 innovation and technology companies and institutions since its opening last October, with both completed laboratory buildings being fully leased, and the remaining four government-funded buildings to be completed by the end of this year 2026 currently undergoing pre-leasing.

 

Northern MetropolisLoop Hong Kong Park

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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