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PROPERTY

Citic Pacific's Jardini sells 645-sq-ft unit for $28 mn

PROPERTY
3 hours ago
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Citic Pacific's luxury residential project, Jardini on Tai Hang Road, sold a mid-floor two-bedroom standard unit on Monday, for HK$28 million, or HK$43,411 per square foot.

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The sold unit on the 11th floor of Block 2, measures 645 sq ft and features a two-bedroom, one-bathroom layout.

Jardini comprises 114 units, ranging from two to four bedrooms, including nine special units, ranging from 622 to 2,949 sq ft; with approximately 70 percent offering unobstructed views of the southern coast of the Kowloon Peninsula.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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