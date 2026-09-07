Citic Pacific's Jardini sells 645-sq-ft unit for $28 mn

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KT Marina II rolls out 118 units with discounted price from HK$5.6m
06-09-2026 19:44 HKT
The Pavilia Farm III sells two-bedroom unit for HK$14.43m
06-09-2026 16:13 HKT
KT Marina II sells 86 units for over HK$610m on Saturday
06-09-2026 15:21 HKT
Henderson’s Chester II releases new price list for 30 units
06-09-2026 14:56 HKT
Luxury villa The Repulse Palace put on sale
04-09-2026 20:40 HKT
AI model predicts tropical cyclone to approach within 400km of HK on Sat
06-09-2026 18:58 HKT
Trump taking Qatari Air Force One to Ireland before security fix
05-09-2026 14:17 HKT