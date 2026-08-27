One Victoria Cove sells special unit for $16.34mn

One Victoria Cove in Hung Hom sold a special unit on Thursday for HK$16.34 million, or HK$27,000 per square foot, setting a new record for the project.

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The 605-sq-ft unit on the third floor of Tower 2 includes a 470-square-foot terrace.

One Victoria Cove is co-developed by Henderson Land (0012), Hysan Development (0014), and Empire Group.

The project has sold 695 units to date, representing 92.5 percent of the available units, generating HK$5.89 billion.