The Sterling I oversubscribed by 397 times for second round of sales

China Resources Land's (1109) The Sterling I in Southwest Kowloon has received over 53,000 checks for its second round of sales of 170 units this Saturday, representing an oversubscription of over 397 times,

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The round of Sales this Saturday will offer 133 units through a price list and 37 units through tender.

Large-scale buyers account for 20 percent of the checks, and local branch families take up 30 percent whereas upgraders account for 20 percent, and mainland buyers, international professionals, and returnees contribute 30 percent, according to Jeffrey Sy, managing director of CR Land (Overseas).

The 133 price-list units include 47 one-bedroom, 61 two-bedroom, and 25 three-bedroom units, with size ranging from 304 to 672 square feet.

The discounted prices range from HK$5.4 million to HK$13.38 million, and the discounted prices per sq ft range from HK$17,236 to HK$22,370.

Club Sterling spans over 170,000 sq ft, encompassing more than 40 facilities across four floors, including an 8,300-sq-ft indoor and outdoor multi-functional children's playground, according to CR Land (Overseas) sales and marketing director Kong Jian.