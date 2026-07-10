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PROPERTY

Centaline Surveyor estimates Ho Man Tin Fat Kwong Street site worth $3.15 bln

PROPERTY
1 hour ago

by

Gloria Leung

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Ho Man Tin Fat Kwong Street
Ho Man Tin Fat Kwong Street

Following the government’s launch of the Ho Man Tin Fat Kwong Street residential site this quarter, Centaline Surveyors estimates the total land valuation at approximately HK$3.15 billion.

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James Cheung King-tat, a surveyor at Centaline Surveyors, estimates that the site's land value was HK$15,000 per square foot of gross floor area. The site provides 250 units. It covers nearly 56,000 square feet and has an estimated gross floor area of over 210,000 square feet. The successful bidder will be required to provide a small portion of floor space for social welfare facilities.

Cheung believes that Ho Man Tin benefits from a mature community and is a prime residential area with comprehensive cultural and recreational facilities. Coupled with its proximity to Ho Man Tin MTR station, he expects the site to be well received by developers amid strong competition. With property market sentiment continuing to improve this year, he sees upside in the site's value.

Ho Man Tin Fat Kwong Streetresidential siteCentaline Propertysurveyor

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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