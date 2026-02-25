logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
PROPERTY

Blue Coast raises price by 5pc for 25 units

PROPERTY
25-02-2026 16:45 HKT
logo
logo
logo
(left) William Kwok
(left) William Kwok
Blue CoastCK AssetWong Chuk Hangproperty

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
SHKP reports 17pc increase in underlying net profit amid the city's recovery property market
FINANCE
26-02-2026 19:24 HKT
CKI-led consortium agrees to sell UK Power Networks for £10.5b
FINANCE
26-02-2026 11:19 HKT
Residential buildings are pictured in Shanghai, China September 29, 2024. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Shanghai eases homebuying curbs to boost demand
INNOVATION
25-02-2026 17:23 HKT
(second from right) Ricky Wong
Deep Water South Phase 6A to launch sales brochure on Thursday
PROPERTY
25-02-2026 15:51 HKT
Freddie Wong.
No incentives needed from Budget as Hong Kong property rebounds: Midland
PROPERTY
24-02-2026 16:09 HKT
JP Morgan eyes up to 15pc Hong Kong home price hike in 2026
PROPERTY
23-02-2026 15:08 HKT
CK Asset Holdings plans to launch the remaining units at Blue Coast in Wong Chuk Hang after CNY
PROPERTY
15-02-2026 15:54 HKT
Chester
Chester in Hung Hom of 241 units to launch sales brochure after CNY
PROPERTY
10-02-2026 16:50 HKT
Private home completion drops to 18k in 2025, achieving 88pc of target
PROPERTY
05-02-2026 15:49 HKT
A showcase that mirrors Unit B on the 22nd floor. Photographer: Ho Kin Yung
Central Residence by The Park showcases three-bedroom unit, price expects to rise 1-2pc
PROPERTY
29-01-2026 16:43 HKT
The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) sails in the Arabian Sea on February 11, 2026. (AFP)
Iran Guards say 'struck' US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln with 4 ballistic missiles
NEWS
18 hours ago
(File photo)
HKO warns of possible thunderstorms and strong gusts early next week
NEWS
28-02-2026 19:54 HKT
Hundreds of HKers stuck in limbo after suspension of Dubai Airport
NEWS
20 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.