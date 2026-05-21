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PROPERTY

NWD records 1.7-fold growth in sales to over HK$20b

PROPERTY
1 hour ago
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NWD's Grand Austin Bohemian in Tsim Sha Tsui.
NWD's Grand Austin Bohemian in Tsim Sha Tsui.

New World Development (0017) has raked in over HK$20 billion from the sale of around 1,300 units so far this year, which represents a 1.7-fold increase compared to HK$7.5 billion in the same period last year, said Cannas Ho Ka-yan, director of sales and marketing at NWD.

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This growth is primarily driven by the sell-out of all 64 units at its Tsim Sha Tsui project Grand Austin Bohemian and the sale of 358 units at The Pavilia Farm III in Tai Wai, which alone cashed in HK$5.7 billion, according to Ho.

Ho added that a three-bedroom layout show flat of The Pavilia Farm III is open to public viewing later on Thursday.

 

New World DevelopmentpropertyThe Pavilia Farm IIIGrand Austin Bohemian

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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