NWD records 1.7-fold growth in sales to over HK$20b

New World Development (0017) has raked in over HK$20 billion from the sale of around 1,300 units so far this year, which represents a 1.7-fold increase compared to HK$7.5 billion in the same period last year, said Cannas Ho Ka-yan, director of sales and marketing at NWD.

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This growth is primarily driven by the sell-out of all 64 units at its Tsim Sha Tsui project Grand Austin Bohemian and the sale of 358 units at The Pavilia Farm III in Tai Wai, which alone cashed in HK$5.7 billion, according to Ho.

Ho added that a three-bedroom layout show flat of The Pavilia Farm III is open to public viewing later on Thursday.