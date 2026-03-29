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PROPERTY

Deep Water South's Phase 6A sells 26 units on Saturday

PROPERTY
1 hour ago
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Deep Water South Phase 6A sales office
Deep Water South Phase 6A sales office

Phase 6A of Deep Water South in Wong Chuk Hang, co-developed by Wheelock Properties and MTR Corporation (0066), sold 26 units in its second round of sales for HK$300 million on Saturday.

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The developer said two groups of buyers bought three units and four units, respectively, totalling around HK$76 million. 

The project has sold 103 units for HK$1.9 billion, with one of the four-bedroom units setting the highest transaction record in total price and per square foot, costing HK$86.86 million and HK$51,217, respectively.

Gloria Leung

Deep Water South

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