Deep Water South's Phase 6A sells 26 units on Saturday

Read More
Deep Water South Phase 6A sold 60 units on Sunday
22-03-2026 16:21 HKT
K Wah International swings to loss of $869 mln
27-03-2026 14:36 HKT
HK home price rises 1.6pc in February, up for ninth straight month
27-03-2026 10:51 HKT
Central Residence By The Park to tender three units next Monday
26-03-2026 20:15 HKT
Foto+ records over 28 times oversubscription on Thursday
26-03-2026 20:10 HKT
La Mirabelle I to release 254 units next Tuesday
26-03-2026 19:03 HKT
Hong Kongers share their top money-saving secrets
27-03-2026 16:13 HKT