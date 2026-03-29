Chester marks 32 times oversubscription on Sunday

Henderson Land Development's (0012) Chester in Hung Hom sold all of its 123 units for nearly HK$1 billion on Saturday, oversubscribed nearly 32 times.

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The project has received 4,100 checks as of its registration deadline.

Louis Chan Wing-kit, vice chairman and president of the residential department for the Asia Pacific region at Centaline Property, said the agency recorded a 10-unit deal for nearly HK$71.4 million and a 5-unit deal for around HK$32.2 million.

The developer said it will sell the fourth batch of 38 units and 12 special units on tender on Wednesday, including 10 one-bedroom units, 18 two-bedroom units, and 10 three-bedroom units, spanning 266 to 534 square feet.

Gloria Leung