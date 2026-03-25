Miami Quay sees three deals for $43 million

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Deep Water South releases 93 units for sale on Tuesday
24-03-2026 21:27 HKT
Deep Water South Phase 6A to sell 93 units on Sunday
19-03-2026 17:11 HKT
Deep Water South Phase 6A to offer 93 units for sale on Sunday
18-03-2026 15:58 HKT
Deep Water South Phase 6B sell 8 units via tender on Wednesday
11-03-2026 19:16 HKT
Deep Water South Phase 6B to sell 50 units by tender on Wednesday
08-03-2026 17:24 HKT
Deep Water South Phase 6B to tender 50 units next Wednesday
04-03-2026 14:47 HKT
Hong Kong home prices to see up to 10pc hike in 2026: Stewart Leung
26-02-2026 16:15 HKT
Deep Water South Phase 6A to launch sales brochure on Thursday
25-02-2026 15:51 HKT
Wheelock Properties sells 1,918 units at O'East SEASONS, amassing $12b
15-02-2026 15:32 HKT
Man arrested after two women allegedly molested on Tuen Ma Line MTR train
24-03-2026 16:53 HKT
Airlines cancel more flights as Middle East conflict escalates
24-03-2026 19:57 HKT