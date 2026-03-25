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PROPERTY

Miami Quay sees three deals for $43 million

PROPERTY
14 mins ago

by

Helen Zhong

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Miami Quay in Kai Tak.
Miami Quay in Kai Tak.

Miami Quay I in Kai Tak sold 3 units on Wednesday, cashing in over HK$43 million.

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The project, developed by Wheelock Properties, Henderson Land Development (0012), New World Development (0017), and Empire Group, has recorded 199 deals to date, garnering nearly HK$2.39 billion.

Miami QuayWheelock Properties

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