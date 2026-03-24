Deep Water South releases 93 units for sale on Tuesday

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CK Asset underlying profit rises 2.3pc to $11.9b
19-03-2026 21:33 HKT
Deep Water South Phase 6A to sell 93 units on Sunday
19-03-2026 17:11 HKT
La Mirabelle I to release first price list next week
19-03-2026 15:15 HKT
La Mirabelle I to sell 254 units by tender on Friday
18-03-2026 16:42 HKT
Deep Water South Phase 6A to offer 93 units for sale on Sunday
18-03-2026 15:58 HKT
Zendo House sells final unit for HK$12.95 mln on Tuesday
17-03-2026 19:19 HKT
Eight Southpark to offer five special units by tender on Thursday
17-03-2026 16:28 HKT
Hong Kong universities hit record $14.2b in research commercialization
23-03-2026 20:05 HKT