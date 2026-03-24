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PROPERTY

Deep Water South releases 93 units for sale on Tuesday

PROPERTY
57 mins ago
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Wheelock Properties vice chairman and managing director Ricky Wong, right.
Wheelock Properties vice chairman and managing director Ricky Wong, right.

Deep Water South Phase 6A in Wong Chuk Hang, co-developed by Wheelock Properties and MTR Corporation (0066), launched 93 units yesterday, with the discounted price starting at HK$8.87 million.

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99 units will start selling this Saturday, of which 93 units will be sold via price list and 6 units will be sold via tender.

 

Deep Water SouthWheelock Propertiesproperty

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