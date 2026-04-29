Deep Water South sells five units for $107 mln

Deep Water South in Wong Chuk Hang, co-developed by Wheelock Properties and MTR Corporation (0066), sold five units in a single day, cashing in over HK$107 million.

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Among them, four deals from Phase 6A feature one-bedroom and two-bedroom layouts, with sizes ranging from 337 to 563 square feet. Their transaction prices are between HK$8.93 million and HK$16.69 million, or HK$26,501 to HK$29,652 per sq ft.

It also sold a 1,594-sq-ft four-bedroom unit of Phase 6B for HK$63.31 million, or HK$39,720 per sq ft.

The project recorded 154 sales to date, raking in over HK$2.61 billion.