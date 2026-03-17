Eight Southpark to offer five special units by tender on Thursday

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Deep Water South Phase 6B sell 8 units via tender on Wednesday
11-03-2026 19:16 HKT
NWD's Grand Austin Bohemian sell out 64 units on Wednesday
11-03-2026 18:57 HKT
NWD's Grand Austin Bohemian to put 64 units on sale on Wednesday
10-03-2026 19:50 HKT
La Mirabelle I to release sales arrangement in the near term
10-03-2026 16:45 HKT
Chinachem's Zendo House launches third price list of 42 units
10-03-2026 16:09 HKT
NWD launches second price list of remaining 34 units on Thursday
05-03-2026 16:00 HKT