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PROPERTY

Eight Southpark to offer five special units by tender on Thursday

PROPERTY
1 hour ago
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Mark Hahn Ka-fai, the general manager of sales (2) department of Henderson Land Development(right)
Mark Hahn Ka-fai, the general manager of sales (2) department of Henderson Land Development(right)
Eight SouthparkKowloon Cityproperty

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