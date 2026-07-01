HK new home sales volume hit seven-year high in first half of 2026

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Hong Kong home prices rise to highest in two and a half years in May
26-06-2026 11:25 HKT
HK home prices growth to slow down in second half year, says JP Morgan
23-06-2026 15:01 HKT
China's May retail sales fall for first time in over three years
16-06-2026 11:41 HKT
China's new home prices fall faster in May
16-06-2026 10:59 HKT
La Mirabelle I launches price list for 128 units on Tuesday
02-06-2026 19:55 HKT
HK home sales value surges 71.5pc in May
02-06-2026 15:54 HKT
NWD records over HK$20bln in sales
21-05-2026 16:37 HKT