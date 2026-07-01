HK new home sales volume hit seven-year high in first half of 2026

Hong Kong's primary residential market recorded a seven-year high in the first half of the year, with transaction volume increasing to 11,500 deals and marking the fourth consecutive year of growth.

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This figure is second only to the around 11,600 transactions recorded in the first half of 2019.

During the period, Sun Hung Kai Properties'(0016) Sai Sha project, Sierra Sea Phase 2A and 2B, sold over 1,472 units, marking the only new residential project in the city to achieve sales of over 1,000 units during the period.

Meanwhile, Sino Land (0083)'s Phase 1 of La Mirabelle in Tseung Kwan O recorded around 819 deals. Henderson Land Development's (0012) One Victoria Cove in Hung Hom sold 654 units, while its Highwood project in To Kwa Wan recorded 553 transactions.