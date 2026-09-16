Andrew Fan's aircraft parts processing hub pitch adopted in HK's Five-Year Plan

A proposal by lawmaker Andrew Fan Chun-wah to build an aircraft parts industry chain has been adopted in Hong Kong's first Five-Year Plan, which calls for the city to become Asia's first aircraft parts trading center.

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His suggestions came ahead of Wednesday's Policy Address and the city's first Five-Year Plan, spanning aviation, the marine economy, education and sports.

Highlighting the accelerating transition across the global aviation industry, Fan pointed to expanding Asia-Pacific fleets and growing demand in the trading market for used serviceable material (USM).

With top-tier cargo and passenger volumes as both an international aviation and financial hub, Fan believes Hong Kong is well positioned to develop its own aircraft parts supply chain.

“We have it all — passengers, cargo, flights and investment — except the maintenance and operations chain," he said.

Hong Kong's advantages for an aircraft parts processing and trading hub are clear, he said, with airlines able to save on maintenance costs by servicing planes after they land.

Under the "one country, two systems" framework, with free port status, free capital flows and common law, he said the city's legal system would help with international transactions and certification.

Fan also called for certification cooperation and standards alignment, led by top-level policy design, with deep ties to the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) to push for mutual recognition.

To support the industry chain, he proposed a cross-departmental mechanism, with the Commerce and Economic Development Bureau helping attract parts companies to Hong Kong and the Development Bureau identifying sites.

Marine economy blueprint

On the marine economy, he proposed a sustainable blueprint that clearly defines maritime zoning, key industry layout, development positioning for each outlying island and marine conservation standards.

To coordinate implementation, he recommended a cross-departmental marine economy task force led by a directorate-grade official, alongside a data monitoring and performance evaluation mechanism.

He also suggested cultivating emerging marine industry clusters, upgrading high-end shipping services and developing blue finance.

It is understood that Fan had raised related motions in LegCo in early June, covering marine economy policy, shipping upgrades, marine technology such as biomedicine, and outlying island transport and tourism links.

Fan also proposed strengthening teacher professional development and management, including raising professional standards across the board and using education technology (EdTech) to ease teachers' workloads.

To promote sports development, he urged faster progress on the Pak Shek Sports Park to support its popularisation, elite development, urbanization, professionalization and industrialization in the city.