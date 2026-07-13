From Passion to Excellence — Leading with Pride for Hong Kong

What began as a passion for a beloved brand has become a lifelong devotion. For Randy Lai, Chief Executive Officer of McDonald’s Hong Kong, leadership has always been rooted in the power of people and a united team. Inspired by founder Ray Kroc’s belief that “none of us is as good as all of us,” she has led with vision, conviction and heart — building a brand that has grown with Hong Kong for over five decades.

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Today, McDonald’s Hong Kong is not only a local market leader, but a standout performer on the global stage. In 2025, seven of the world’s ten busiest McDonald’s restaurants were in Hong Kong—a remarkable record reflecting the brand’s operational excellence and strong leadership.

Randy’s connection with McDonald’s began with a childhood birthday party, sparking a lifelong bond. Since joining the company in 1998, she progressed through diverse roles shaped by the principles of “People Obsessed, Customer First, Innovate for Growth.” Her visionary leadership and relentless drive ultimately led her to become the youngest CEO in McDonald’s Hong Kong history.

Lai joined McDonald’s as Marketing Executive of McDonald’s China in 1998.

Innovating for Growth, Setting New Industry Standards

Today, Randy oversees nearly 270 restaurants and a team of 18,000 people, serving more than one million customers every day. Under her leadership, McDonald’s Hong Kong has accelerated digital transformation across customer experience and operations—setting new standards through the McDonald’s App, self-ordering kiosk, and dining experience upgrades. Sustainability is equally central; by establishing Hong Kong’s first LEED Zero Carbon certified restaurant, she transformed environmental ambition into tangible action.

Putting People First, Giving Back to the Community

Beyond business growth, Randy is deeply committed to developing talent. In 2023, McDonald’s Hong Kong pioneered a first in the local F&B industry by accrediting its frontline management training programme under Hong Kong’s Qualifications Framework, offering qualifications equivalent to a bachelor’s degree (QF Level 5). To date, 270 Restaurant General Managers have graduated, turning hands-on experience into recognized credentials, and exemplify “McDonald’s means opportunities.”

Randy has also led with compassion, extending the brand’s warmth into the community. Over the years, her team has raised more than HK$100 million for Ronald McDonald House Charities Hong Kong, supporting sick children and their families through difficult times.

Looking ahead, Randy will continue to lead with purpose, walking alongside her team and the community, amplifying the brand’s positive impact for future generations, and creating even more stories that Hong Kong can be proud of.

Her connection with McDonald’s began with a childhood birthday party.

McDonald’s Hong Kong accredits its frontline management training program under Hong Kong’s Qualifications Framework.

Randy Lai's Profile

1998: Joined McDonald’s as Marketing Executive of McDonald’s China

2005: Promoted to Marketing Director of McDonald’s Hong Kong

2006: Awarded “Marketer of the Year” in the Hong Kong Management Association Awards for Marketing Excellence

2010: After spending a year working on the frontline in a restaurant, Randy was promoted to Managing Director of McDonald’s Singapore, becoming the first woman to hold this position.

2011:

Appointed as the first locally developed Managing Director of McDonald’s Hong Kong—and the youngest female to hold the role in the company’s history

Appointed as Board Member of the Ronald McDonald House Charities Hong Kong

2012: Appointed as Adjunct Associate Professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong

2017:

Appointed as CEO of McDonald’s Hong Kong

Winner of “Professional of the Year” by the AmCham Hong Kong Women of Influence Awards

2020:

Appointed as Vice Chairman of the Hong Kong Retail Management Association

Winner of the “Best People-focused CEO” by CTgoodjobs

2021:

Winner of the “Distinguished Sustainability Leadership Award” by the Hong Kong Management Association

Winner of the “Visionary Woman Award” by Harper’s BAZAAR

2023:

Winner of the “Executive Award” by DHL/SCMP Hong Kong Business Awards

Pioneered Qualifications Framework Level 5, setting the first-of-its-kind benchmark in Hong Kong’s F&B industry

Opened Hong Kong’s First LEED Zero Carbon Restaurant in Tai Wo

2024: Elected as Deputy Chairman of the Hong Kong Management Association

2025: Appointed as Board Member of the Hong Kong Tourism Board