logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
CITY VOICES
breadcrumb-arrow
PEOPLE

From Passion to Excellence — Leading with Pride for Hong Kong

PEOPLE
43 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Randy Lai’s motto is “None of us is as good as all of us.”
Randy Lai’s motto is “None of us is as good as all of us.”

What began as a passion for a beloved brand has become a lifelong devotion. For Randy Lai, Chief Executive Officer of McDonald’s Hong Kong, leadership has always been rooted in the power of people and a united team. Inspired by founder Ray Kroc’s belief that “none of us is as good as all of us,” she has led with vision, conviction and heart — building a brand that has grown with Hong Kong for over five decades. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Today, McDonald’s Hong Kong is not only a local market leader, but a standout performer on the global stage. In 2025, seven of the world’s ten busiest McDonald’s restaurants were in Hong Kong—a remarkable record reflecting the brand’s operational excellence and strong leadership.   

Randy’s connection with McDonald’s began with a childhood birthday party, sparking a lifelong bond. Since joining the company in 1998, she progressed through diverse roles shaped by the principles of “People Obsessed, Customer First, Innovate for Growth.” Her visionary leadership and relentless drive ultimately led her to become the youngest CEO in McDonald’s Hong Kong history.

Lai joined McDonald’s as Marketing Executive of McDonald’s China in 1998.
Lai joined McDonald’s as Marketing Executive of McDonald’s China in 1998.

Innovating for Growth, Setting New Industry Standards

Today, Randy oversees nearly 270 restaurants and a team of 18,000 people, serving more than one million customers every day. Under her leadership, McDonald’s Hong Kong has accelerated digital transformation across customer experience and operations—setting new standards through the McDonald’s App, self-ordering kiosk, and dining experience upgrades. Sustainability is equally central; by establishing Hong Kong’s first LEED Zero Carbon certified restaurant, she transformed environmental ambition into tangible action.

Putting People First, Giving Back to the Community

Beyond business growth, Randy is deeply committed to developing talent. In 2023, McDonald’s Hong Kong pioneered a first in the local F&B industry by accrediting its frontline management training programme under Hong Kong’s Qualifications Framework, offering qualifications equivalent to a bachelor’s degree (QF Level 5). To date, 270 Restaurant General Managers have graduated, turning hands-on experience into recognized credentials, and exemplify “McDonald’s means opportunities.”

Randy has also led with compassion, extending the brand’s warmth into the community. Over the years, her team has raised more than HK$100 million for Ronald McDonald House Charities Hong Kong, supporting sick children and their families through difficult times.

Looking ahead, Randy will continue to lead with purpose, walking alongside her team and the community, amplifying the brand’s positive impact for future generations, and creating even more stories that Hong Kong can be proud of.

Her connection with McDonald’s began with a childhood birthday party.
Her connection with McDonald’s began with a childhood birthday party.
McDonald’s Hong Kong accredits its frontline management training program under Hong Kong’s Qualifications Framework.
McDonald’s Hong Kong accredits its frontline management training program under Hong Kong’s Qualifications Framework.

 

Randy Lai's Profile

1998: Joined McDonald’s as Marketing Executive of McDonald’s China

2005: Promoted to Marketing Director of McDonald’s Hong Kong

2006: Awarded “Marketer of the Year” in the Hong Kong Management Association Awards for Marketing Excellence

2010: After spending a year working on the frontline in a restaurant, Randy was promoted to Managing Director of McDonald’s Singapore, becoming the first woman to hold this position.

2011:

Appointed as the first locally developed Managing Director of McDonald’s Hong Kong—and the youngest female to hold the role in the company’s history

Appointed as Board Member of the Ronald McDonald House Charities Hong Kong

2012: Appointed as Adjunct Associate Professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong

2017:

Appointed as CEO of McDonald’s Hong Kong

Winner of “Professional of the Year” by the AmCham Hong Kong Women of Influence Awards

2020:

Appointed as Vice Chairman of the Hong Kong Retail Management Association

Winner of the “Best People-focused CEO” by CTgoodjobs

2021:

Winner of the “Distinguished Sustainability Leadership Award” by the Hong Kong Management Association

Winner of the “Visionary Woman Award” by Harper’s BAZAAR

2023:

Winner of the “Executive Award” by DHL/SCMP Hong Kong Business Awards

Pioneered Qualifications Framework Level 5, setting the first-of-its-kind benchmark in Hong Kong’s F&B industry

Opened Hong Kong’s First LEED Zero Carbon Restaurant in Tai Wo

2024: Elected as Deputy Chairman of the Hong Kong Management Association

2025: Appointed as Board Member of the Hong Kong Tourism Board

Randy LaiLeader of the Year

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
6 visionaries honoured at Sing Tao’s Leader of the Year awards
NEWS
10-07-2026 01:45 HKT
From left: Karson Choi, Paul Chan and Kwok Ying-shing.
Paul Chan: ‘Innovate and capitalize on opportunities’
NEWS
23-06-2025 08:32 HKT
Johannes Hack, chairman of the European Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong
'Connector' city: HK’s edge not just access to China
PEOPLE
42 mins ago
Unveiling Egypt in Hong Kong
PEOPLE
06-07-2026 06:00 HKT
Keith Brandt. Photo by W H Ho
ICC chief hails Hong Kong as dispute resolution hub
PEOPLE
08-06-2026 07:20 HKT
Kairat Kelimbetov
Central Asia series | The 'Perfect Storm': Kazakhstan's renewables meet Hong Kong's green finance
PEOPLE
01-06-2026 06:00 HKT
Timur Turlov, founder and chief executive of Freedom Holding
Central Asia series | Kazakh fintech firm Freedom eyes HK IPO amid Eurasia build-out
PEOPLE
29-05-2026 06:00 HKT
Aziza Kadyri
Central Asia series | Uzbek artist Aziza Kadyri’s threads of Central Asian heritage
PEOPLE
28-05-2026 08:00 HKT
Altyn Bank.
Central Asia series | Lender urges new tax policies with Central Asia
PEOPLE
28-05-2026 06:00 HKT
An artist’s impression of New Tashkent City, designed to relieve congestion in the old city and accommodate rapid population growth.
Central Asia series | Tashkent's pitch to HK: Capital, logistics, services – and gateway to Central Asia
PEOPLE
27-05-2026 06:00 HKT
65 arrested as police bust illegal nightclub and gambling dens
NEWS
11 hours ago
Husband Andy Hui makes surprise appearance at Sammi Cheng’s fan appreciation show
ENTERTAINMENT
11-07-2026 22:06 HKT
Stormy HKDSE results day ahead amid nine-day rain forecast
NEWS
12 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.