HK’s legal system, gateway to Mainland boost investor confidence

Hong Kong stands as a competitive global business hub – underscoring the city’s strength as a great place to work - backed by its robust common law system, a business-friendly government, and targeted talent policies, all the while serving as a strategic springboard for businesses to access the Chinese Mainland and Southeast Asia, said Jeremy Sheldon, chair of the British Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

In an exclusive interview with The Standard, Sheldon said Hong Kong’s lasting strength is its trusted common law system under the “one country, two systems” framework, which he believes gives international investors the confidence they need.

He added that the city’s high level of autonomy allows for business arrangements not available in other markets.

With over 1,100 chamber members representing more than 300 companies in Hong Kong, the chamber has maintained close communication with the Hong Kong government to inform members of relevant developments and lobby on their behalf to support a competitive business environment.

Sheldon noted that the current government-business relationship is more critical than ever, reflecting a joint effort to navigate a complex global landscape and address the city’s immediate challenges.

“As a consequence of that, you are seeing policies and actions by businesses that are responding positively to a number of the things the government is trying to put forward. Being able to have conversations, the more we understand the better and more effective we can be.”

He highlighted the Top Talent Pass Scheme as one of several strategic measures for attracting global professionals, adding measures such as the extension of residential, commercial and industrial leases beyond 2047 have further strengthened long-term investment confidence.

The city’s strategic development blueprints are drawing major international players in sectors such as private wealth, insurance, life sciences and healthcare. Sheldon revealed that two leading UK educational institutions are actively planning to set up campuses in the Northern Metropolis, where students will have the opportunity to learn in a world-class environment. This will help strengthen Hong Kong’s position as a regional education and research hub.

Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca is also expanding in Hong Kong under the Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises’ initiative to bolster the local life and health technology sector. It has opened a research and development (R&D) center in the city since late 2023 and hired more than 20 professionals.

Sheldon also highlighted a forward-thinking success story from one of the chamber’s key members, Jardines. The group is collecting used cooking oil from its subsidiaries and converting it into B5 biodiesel fuel for Gammon’s construction machinery.

In 2025, the initiative diverted 1.1 million liters of oil from landfills, covering around 97 percent of Gammon’s B5 biodiesel needs, cutting emissions and reducing reliance on imports.

Hong Kong’s dual role as a gateway for Chinese Mainland’s GoGlobal strategy and a landing pad for international firms entering the Asia market further amplifies its allure. Sheldon cited Brompton Bicycle, a British manufacturer of folding bicycles, and Woodland Group, a logistics company, as firms looking to expand into the rest of Asia using Hong Kong as a foothold.

While investors continue to value the city’s deep markets and liquidity, Sheldon cautioned that maintaining this competitive edge requires constant adaptation to shifting global capital flows and regional competition.

Meanwhile, Sheldon noted that Hong Kong’s first five‑year plan, to be aligned with the national 15th Five-Year Plan, would further reinforce stability, a top priority for businesses worldwide.

“In uncertain and difficult times, stability and certainty are needed. And I think plans of this nature, which have stood the test of time, in China and elsewhere, give that stability and that confidence,” he said.

Looking ahead, the chamber will build on this momentum of confidence and connectivity with three events planned in the coming weeks to shape Hong Kong’s next phase of growth. The 5th Business Forum will translate the China GoGlobal policy into practice, the 2026 Future Leaders Hackathon will highlight the city’s ability to nurture top talent, while the 6th Business Forum is set to explore how the Northern Metropolis can drive fresh economic growth and deeper integration with the Greater Bay Area.

“I think it can be said that some of Hong Kong’s best days are ahead of it, provided we remain proactive. Positivity must be paired with a clear-eyed commitment to tackling our remaining hurdles so that this enthusiasm translates into sustained growth.”

Chief Executive John Lee, eighth left, attended the BritCham Hong Kong Summit 2025.

The “LEARN” panel of BritCham Hong Kong Summit 2025 addressed AI integration, curriculum reform, and talent development, with a shared call for inclusive, future-ready education.

Over 113,000 fans packed into Kai Tak Stadium to watch the historic 50th anniversary edition of the Hong Kong Sevens from April 17 to 19.

Lady Mayor of the City of London Dame Susan Langley, seventh left, met with the chamber, Chief Executive of HKEX Bonnie Chan, fifth left, and Director-General of Invest Hong Kong Alpha Lau, fourth left.

BritCham ‘Asia’s World City’ campaign spotlights global appeal of HK

Starting April 2025, the British Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong launched a new campaign - Asia’s World City x BritCham - to emphasize the city’s unique role as a super-connector for China and the wider region within the global economy.

From its trusted common law system to its talent, lifestyle and education strengths, the multi-year initiative aims to showcase the city as a holistic global destination in addition to a financial center by focusing on four pillars – LIVE, WORK, PLAY, LEARN. With the support of the government, this initiative is designed to promote Hong Kong’s standing as a premier global hub while simultaneously stepping up efforts to champion ESG and sustainable business practices among its members.

“We are trying to help where we can show and exemplify everything great about Hong Kong, and the campaign is a great way to do that,” Sheldon said.

He highlighted the city’s abundant outdoor space for recreation and family life, its world class infrastructure such as the Kai Tak Stadium for hosting mega events, and being home to five top-100 global universities, all of which attract and retain global talent. This brand refresh has yielded results, with the chamber’s membership having grown by 15 to 20 percent last year.

On sustainability, the chamber hosted an ESG symposium, one of the campaign’s events, that brought together industry experts, policymakers, and academics to share insights and strategic tools needed to shape the city’s climate-resilient future.

The symposium calls for scaling decarbonization with credible, time-bound transition finance, making low-carbon solutions commercially scalable and affordable, and aligning corporate climate plans with China’s national 15th Five-Year Plan and Hong Kong’s inaugural five-year plan.

“Sustainability also means efficiency. Efficiency means cost control. So the whole thing is positive. The reality is, we’ve got to do as much as we can in that particular space.”

Living here for 35 years, Sheldon considers Hong Kong a great place to WORK, which is a pillar of BritCham’s Asia’s World City campaign.

From a three-day visit to settling: Sheldon’s journey in Hong Kong

For Sheldon, Hong Kong is more than a career base; it is a lifelong home that captured his heart 35 years ago with its unrivaled energy, unique lifestyle and spontaneous spirit.

Originally from the UK countryside, Sheldon made the life-changing move to Hong Kong in the 1990s, seeking to break away from the static office life in London.

“I’ve been working for the same company for 36 years, and they invited me out here. I came for three days in August. It was hot. I had no idea what this was like. And on the back of my three days, I thought this place was so energetic. And I thought I could try this,” he recalled.

What was meant to be a short posting turned into a decades-long journey. Sheldon now leads leasing and client partnerships across Asia Pacific for JLL, having built and raised his entire family in Hong Kong. All three of his children were born in the city, speak Putonghua and consider the city home. His eldest son represents Hong Kong in U19 and U21 rugby, with dreams of playing for the Hong Kong China 15s team. His daughter is pursuing a Putonghua degree in the United Kingdom and will study in the Chinese Mainland next year.

Living in Sai Kung, Sheldon cherishes Hong Kong’s rare blend of vibrancy and natural beauty. “It’s a combination of the people, food, and countryside.

There are not many places where you’ve got so much green – walkable space, trekking space, sea space. That’s just unique.” His experience reflects the LIVE pillar of BritCham’s Asia’s World City campaign, where career opportunity and family life coexist.

Beyond the unique lifestyle, it is the city’s lively, unplanned charm that keeps him passionate after decades of living here. “The fact is, so many people are not as spontaneous when they get older, and that spontaneity is still there, which gives me enthusiasm for it.”