Czech art enriches local ecosystem

A centuries-old tradition of glassmaking, the quintessential Art Nouveau flourishes of Alfons Mucha, and the pioneering abstract strokes of František Kupka – these cultural symbols all point to a single European nation: the Czech Republic. Now, the Central European country is bringing its cultural cachet to Hong Kong.

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Leveraging the city’s unique advantage as a bustling meeting point between the East and West, the Czech Consulate General is weaving its country’s contemporary art scene into the local ecosystem and communicating with the public.

Building on the momentum of the Year of Czech Design in Hong Kong, this year marks the Year of Czech Art, a sweeping initiative introducing a vibrant mix of graffiti, performing arts, immersive installations, and literature to the city. “The most important part is to introduce ourselves a bit more and go beyond what people usually know,” said Klara Jurcova, Consul General of the Czech Republic to Hong Kong and Macau.

“Knowledge about Czechia is the most important step in generating interest in other fields.”

Crucially, this cultural diplomacy is by no means a one-way street. The abundant creative resources in Hong Kong allow for deep collaboration between local talents and Czech artists, creating a true exchange that benefits both sides on a global stage.

At the recently concluded Art Central in late March, a collaboration between Czech mural artist Michal Skapa from The Chemistry Gallery and Hong Kong neon artist Jive Lau from KowloNeon fused contemporary Czech street-art roots with Hong Kong’s iconic neon craft. The exhibition drew thousands of intrigued collectors, curators, and the public throughout Hong Kong Art Month, sparking inspiration for future joint projects.

Another prime example of this synergy was the “Art Dialogue” series, which features leading creative voices from both regions on every single panel.

Across sessions exploring curatorial reinterpretation and community building, prominent local figures from institutions like Tai Kwun, Eaton HK, and CHAT were placed in direct conversation with Czech curators and artists representing Kunsthalle Praha, Qubus, and the MeetFactory.

Jurcova noted that Hong Kong serves as “an ideal platform” for promoting the country. “It’s really working,” she observed, pointing to the city’s myriad platforms where consulates can introduce their countries’ culture as well as seek business and financial collaborations.

Last year, the consulate hosted the Czech Design Fest, which brought together porcelain masters, digital artists, architects, and comic illustrators, demonstrating the sheer variety of modern Czech innovation.

Meanwhile, the five-week exhibition “Story of Czech Graphic Design” engaged the public with weekend talks covering typography, book design, and public space.

“Culture and design are very connected with entrepreneurship and business,” Jurcova explained. “While our programs often seem very culture-based, bringing in design and food actually bring in companies, so it is highly business-oriented.”

She cited heavyweights in lighting and glass architecture, such as Preciosa and Lasvit, which have established their regional headquarters in Hong Kong to spearhead successful projects across Asia.

The numbers back up this strategy. According to the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, the Czech Republic was Hong Kong’s fourth-largest trading partner, export market, and import market in Central and Eastern Europe in 2024.

The United Nations COMTRADE database shows that Czech exports to Hong Kong surpassed US$426.34 million (HK$3.34 billion) over the past year.

Beyond art and design, the Consulate General is leveraging Hong Kong’s robust calendar of mega-events to introduce a diversity of products from the Czech Republic.

Taking part in the Wine and Dine Festival for the first time, the consulate brought together local distributors to showcase Czech favorites already available in the city – including Budweiser Budvar beer, Nestarec wines, and traditional spirits like Becherovka and Prague gin.



Human connections via tourism, education key to long-term ties

The long-term sustainability of bilateral trade and cultural diplomacy relies heavily on human connections – particularly through tourism and education – which is an important pillar of the consulate’s work that Jurcova emphasizes.

“There is definitely a lot of potential to grow in education,” Jurcova said, noting that while the pandemic temporarily slowed momentum, both long-term and short-term student exchange numbers have robustly rebounded to pre-pandemic levels.

She also reiterated that although most exchanges take place at the university level, the consulate is eager to open doors for any interested individuals.

A recent success story involved a local NGO that, with the support of the Hong Kong government, brought roughly 35 young Hong Kong professionals to the renowned Designblok festival.

The tour was designed to immerse them in Czech culture far beyond the exhibition halls, featuring an itinerary that included exploring Prague and touring the Crystal Valley – the historic glassmaking region – where participants experienced factory production firsthand.

The educational ties are only deepening. This coming May, an upcoming collaboration with the University of Hong Kong will send students to Prague and Brno to study literature, music, and culture.

The effort to develop bilateral trade also extends into the digital realm. Jurcova pointed out that the consulate is actively promoting Czech gaming in Hong Kong, eager to share a little-known fact, she said global smash hits like Beat Saber, Kingdom Come: Deliverance, Factorio, and Euro Truck Simulator originate from Czechia.

This focus will broaden to encompass high-tech innovation, with plans to bring Czech companies to Hong Kong FinTech Week.

“There is a lot of innovation in Czechia regarding smart city software, lawtech, and aviation,” Jurcova noted, adding that Czechia’s renowned pilot training programs could be of particular interest to Hong Kong’s aviation sector.

“We will continue using major platforms, and whenever companies are interested in looking at Hong Kong as their next destination, we are here to help them connect,” she pledged.

Additionally, to truly bridge the geographic divide, Jurcova mentioned that while there are currently no direct flights between Hong Kong and Czech cities, representatives from Prague Airport and Cathay Pacific are actively negotiating a route.