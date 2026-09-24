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NEWS

Police chief and HK's top convener channel classic cinema in festive anti-scam drive

NEWS
2 hours ago
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The Hong Kong Police Force has launched a highly creative anti-scam video for the fast approaching Mid-Autumn Festival starring Executive Council Convener Regina Ip Lau Suk-yee and  Commissioner of Police Joe Chow Yat-ming.

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In the unexpected casting coup, Ip dons a classic cheongsam to channel her inner secret agent, paying homage to Wong Kar-wai’s cinematic masterpiece, In the Mood for Love.

The promotional video opens with a moody, 1960s aesthetic. Wearing an elegant dark-green cheongsam, Ip enters a dimly lit, nostalgic cafe carrying a vintage thermos to rendezvous with Chow. 

After Chow warns of a looming crisis, Ip unscrews her thermos to reveal "classified secrets"—the rising threat of fraudulent investment websites and scammers masquerading as financial experts. 

Chow warns that a single moment of carelessness could see citizens' lifelong savings wiped out right before the festive holiday.

To reassure the public, Chow presents his smartphone, highlighting the police force’s robust digital defenses. The video concludes with a close-up of a paper napkin tucked under the vintage thermos, bearing instructions to download the police’s "Scameter+" mobile application alongside the anti-deception hotline "18222." 

The campaign serves as a timely reminder for the public to reject unverified investment tips and download the app to safeguard their wealth during the festive season.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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