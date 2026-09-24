Govt launches civil service recruitment drive in Beijing and Shanghai to tap mainland-educated talent

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government has wrapped up a successful four-day recruitment campaign in Beijing and Shanghai, aimed at attracting Hong Kong citizens currently studying or working in the mainland to join its civil service ranks.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Organized by the Civil Service Bureau (CSB) from September 21 to 24, the initiative highlights Hong Kong's growing efforts to diversify its public service talent pool as more of its residents pursue higher education in Mainland China.

Promoting leadership roles at top universities

During the campaign, senior Hong Kong officials held promotional talks focusing on two of the government's highly sought-after career paths: the Administrative Officer (AO) and Executive Officer (EO) grades.

Director of General Grades Raymond Chan Chi-shing and Principal Assistant Secretary for the Civil Service Joey Tang led presentations at four prestigious institutions: Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Fudan University, the China University of Political Science and Law, and Peking University.

The officials outlined the daily responsibilities, selection processes, and long-term career progression of both roles, encouraging civic-minded attendees to consider a career in public service.

To provide a firsthand perspective, the bureau also arranged for serving AOs and EOs who graduated from mainland universities to share their personal career journeys and transition into the government.

The events drew strong interest from Hong Kong students across various institutions, including Tsinghua University and Renmin University of China.

Attendees, including those in their second-to-last year of study, engaged actively in discussions regarding job duties, entry requirements, and training resources.

Adapting recruitment to educational trends

The Civil Service Bureau began dispatching recruitment teams to the Mainland in 2023 in response to the growing number of Hong Kong residents studying there.

This proactive outreach has led to a steady rise in civil service applicants holding academic credentials from Mainland institutions.

To make public service careers more accessible to young talent, the HKSAR Government recently updated its eligibility criteria, allowing students in their penultimate year of undergraduate studies to apply for positions that require a bachelor's degree.

This policy shift enables students to secure career opportunities and plan their professional futures well before graduation.

The government emphasizes that all recruitment continues to operate under the principles of open and fair competition, welcoming applicants from local, Mainland, and overseas backgrounds, as well as those already in the workforce.

Upcoming application deadline

The promotional drive coincides with an ongoing joint recruitment exercise for several key government positions. In addition to Administrative Officers and Grade II Executive Officers, the government is currently accepting applications for Assistant Information Officers, Grade II Assistant Trade Officers, Grade II Management Services Officers, and Grade II Transport Officers.

Interested candidates have until October 2 to submit their applications through the official Civil Service Bureau portal, with dedicated resources also available for those specifically interested in the Administrative Officer track.