Po Pin Chau trail fully booked for the start of National Day Golden Week

All booking slots for the Po Pin Chau section of the High Island Geo Trail in Sai Kung have been fully taken for Friday and Saturday, as well as for the first two days of the upcoming National Day Golden Week, prompting authorities to urge visitors to consider nearby alternative routes.

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In a social media post on Thursday, the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD) said that reservations for the trail on September 25, 26, October 1 and 2 were completely booked. It added that only limited quotas were available for selected time slots on other Golden Week dates.

(File photo)

To accommodate hikers without a reservation, the department suggested visiting the nearby Biu Tsim Kok section. The 1.8-kilometer circular walk does not require booking and takes about 90 minutes to complete.

The department said the route features easy terrain and wide-open views of a range of geological attractions, including Long Ke Wan, sea caves and hexagonal volcanic rock columns, as well as vantage points overlooking the High Island Reservoir East Dam and Po Pin Chau.

Hikers were reminded to check weather forecasts before setting out, bring sufficient drinking water, and take their rubbish with them to help protect the natural environment.