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High acceptance for same-day HIV treatment, study finds

NEWS
43 mins ago
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AIDS Concern and the Hong Kong AIDS Foundation release survey results on acceptance towards HIV same-day treatment on Thursday.
AIDS Concern and the Hong Kong AIDS Foundation release survey results on acceptance towards HIV same-day treatment on Thursday.

A new study commissioned by AIDS Concern and the Hong Kong AIDS Foundation has found strong public support for starting HIV treatment on the same day of diagnosis, a practice that health advocates say could help reduce virus transmission and improve patient outcomes in Hong Kong.

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The research surveyed 1,860 adults between April and May 2026, including 392 men who have sex with men (MSM) and 1,468 non-MSM participants, with most respondents being local ethnic Chinese residents.

The study found that 97 percent of MSM and 93 percent of non-MSM respondents said they would be willing to begin antiretroviral therapy immediately after receiving an HIV diagnosis. About two-thirds of respondents, including 66 percent of MSM and 67 percent of non-MSM participants, identified doctors and other healthcare providers as the most important factor influencing whether they would begin treatment immediately.

Researchers said participants generally recognized the benefits of early treatment, including better health outcomes and a lower risk of transmitting the virus to others

Same-day treatment has gained increasing attention globally as evidence shows rapid initiation of ART can suppress HIV viral loads more quickly and help patients achieve undetectable levels sooner. The World Health Organization recommends rapid treatment initiation, including same-day treatment where possible, to reduce mortality and improve long-term outcomes.

Stigma and System Barriers Still Delay Access to Care

Despite the high level of acceptance, the study found several obstacles that could hinder broader implementation of same-day treatment programs. Roughly 63 percent of participants across both groups cited concerns about side effects. 

Researchers also noted that some healthcare providers remain cautious about prescribing treatment before baseline laboratory results are available, particularly when patients may have undiagnosed opportunistic infections.

The report found that awareness of the principle "Undetectable = Untransmittable," or U=U, significantly influenced treatment acceptance.

MSM respondents who were familiar with the concept were nearly six times more likely to support same-day ART initiation. Among non-MSM participants, higher levels of HIV-related anxiety were associated with a greater willingness to start treatment immediately.

Researchers also identified what they described as a "stigma paradox." Some respondents facing stronger perceived social stigma expressed greater urgency to begin treatment as a way to quickly suppress the virus, while concerns about disclosure to family members often led individuals to make decisions alone.

To address these challenges, the study recommends standardized clinical protocols for rapid treatment initiation, expanded public education on HIV and U=U, and stronger efforts to reduce stigma.

Researchers said these measures could help translate strong public readiness into practical action and support Hong Kong's efforts to achieve the World Health Organization's goal of ending HIV as a public health threat by 2030.

HIV

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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