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Rower Chiu Hin-chun powers to gold at Asian Games claiming HK's fourth title

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Hong Kong rower Chiu Hin-chun secured the city's fourth gold medal at the 20th Asian Games with a tactical victory in the men's lightweight single sculls final.

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The 31-year-old veteran entered the final having previously earned a silver and a bronze across the past two Asian Games. 

Pacing himself through the first half of the race, Chiu hovered in second place through the initial 1,000 meters before making a decisive move. 

He surged ahead in the final 1,000 meters to take the lead and built a comfortable cushion, crossing the finish line in 6 minutes and 50.32 seconds.

Chiu finished more than two seconds ahead of his Iranian rival, who took silver, while the rower from South Korea rounded out the podium to collect the bronze. 

His victory spearheaded a strong showing for Hong Kong’s rowing squad, which capped off the day's events with a total tally of one gold and two silver medals.

Following his triumph on the water, Chiu will receive a cash prize of HK$1 million through the Jockey Club Athlete Incentive Awards Scheme, an initiative designed to recognize and support outstanding performances by local sports figures on the international stage.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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