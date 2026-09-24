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John Lee outlines vision for HK as global medical innovation hub at World Cancer Congress

NEWS
59 mins ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

Hong Kong’s first five-year plan complements the mainland’s “Healthy China” strategy by deepening international cooperation in public health initiatives and professional exchanges, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said on Thursday.

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Speaking via video at the World Cancer Congress, Lee said the government places great importance on cancer prevention, control and care. He highlighted the city’s ambition to develop into an international hub for health and medical innovation. Lee said Hong Kong will strengthen cooperation with the Greater Bay Area and partners internationally to accelerate research and development, clinical trials, biotechnology and precision medicine.

The city will also continue to attract leading global pharmaceutical companies and world-class healthcare professionals, the city leader added.

Held in Hong Kong for the first time, the three-day congress brought together around 2,000 industry experts and policymakers from more than 120 countries and regions to discuss the latest advances in cancer research, prevention, treatment and care.

Also addressing the congress via video, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said global progress in the fight against cancer has become more pronounced over the past two decades, citing rising survival rates and a one-third decline in tobacco use across 140 countries. 

Referring to the WHO’s first global survey of cancer patients, Tedros said more than half of respondents reported mental health problems, while half faced severe financial hardship, with some forced to sell property to pay for treatment. 

Meanwhile, Gao Guangming, deputy director of the National Health Commission’s department of medical emergency response, said in his video speech that hosting the event in Hong Kong underscores the city’s vital role as a bridge for global cancer control collaboration. 

He praised Hong Kong’s well-regarded medical education and training systems for their contribution to developing cancer care talent.

Gao added that China has made notable progress over the past year, including full coverage of its tumor registry system and targeted cancer treatment programs for rural, low-income populations. He said he hopes to deepen further international cooperation to build a stronger global cancer prevention network.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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