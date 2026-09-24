Leung Yu-hong bags historic sanda silver at Asian Games

Hong Kong wushu athlete Leung Yu-hong won silver in the men’s 60kg sanda final at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Thursday, taking second place behind China’s Tang Sishuo to seal the city’s best results in the event.

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Making his Asian Games debut, Leung reached the title bout against Tang, the reigning National Games champion. Tang went on the offensive right from the opening bell with relentless takedowns, forcing Leung onto the back foot as he dropped the first round 0-5.

In the second round, Leung struggled to counter Tang’s changing tactics, taking hits and multiple throws before the referee halted the contest, awarding Tang a direct victory.

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Despite missing out on gold, the 21-year-old said he was pleased with his debut Games performance.

“I am very happy and satisfied with the result as I fought until the very last second,” Leung said. “I gave it my all, so I truly feel I earned this medal.”

Leung’s finish capped a strong sanda campaign for Hong Kong, which ended the Games with one silver and one bronze, following Chan Tsz-ching’s podium effort in the women’s 52kg event.

Leung will receive HK$500,000 under the Jockey Club Athlete Incentive Scheme in recognition of his historic breakthrough.