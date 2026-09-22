HK equestrian team riding high in second, eyeing gold at Asian Games eventing 

Hong Kong’s equestrian team completed the dressage and show jumping phases smoothly on Tuesday, holding second place in the eventing team standings at the Asian Games.

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With 11 horse-and-rider combinations competing this year, Hong Kong Jockey Club Equestrian Team members Patrick Lam, Annie Ho, Su Yuxuan, and Nicole Pearson are representing the city in both team and individual competitions at the JRA Equestrian Park.

The two-day eventing competition saw Hong Kong secure second place among eight participating teams following the dressage and show jumping rounds.

In the individual standings, which feature 32 riders, Ho is fifth on Evita AP, Lam ninth on Jockey Club Highdown March, Pearson 11th on Hanerina SSF, and Su 14th on Jones JL.

Speaking after the day’s competition, Su credited his teammates for Hong Kong’s strong position, candidly describing his dressage display as "disappointing" while promising the squad would "keep fighting" in the final phase.

The eventing contest concludes on Wednesday with the cross-country phase, where the lowest cumulative penalty points across all three phases will determine the podium finishes.

As the equestrian events were postponed by one day due to a local typhoon, Kenneth Fok Kai-kong, vice-president of the Sports Federation and Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China and a Jockey Club steward, visited the venue yesterday with Lester Huang, president of the Hong Kong Equestrian Federation and Jockey Club deputy chairman, to watch the team train and cheer on the riders.

Corinne Bracken, performance manager at the Hong Kong Jockey Club, is serving as chef d'equipe, and the club has dispatched a support team of coaches, grooms, veterinarians, farriers and physiotherapists for both horses and riders.