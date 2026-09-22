Karson Choi leads a community visit to deliver Mid-Autumn gift packs to Tai Po residents

Hong Kong Poverty Alleviation Association held a community visit on Tuesday to mark the 77th Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China and the Mid-Autumn Festival, distributing festive gift packs to residents at a transitional housing project in Tai Po.

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Karson Choi Ka-tsan, president of the Association and chairman of Sing Tao News Corporation, led the visit with Tam Kam-kau, supervisor, along with executive vice president Tsoi Wing-sing, secretary general Wong Wa-hong, as well as artists and students.

They visited Good House to deliver mooncakes and festive gift bags to Wang Fuk Court households.

During the home visits, Choi and the volunteer team spoke with residents to learn about their health and daily living needs. Residents expressed gratitude for the visit, saying that in addition to support from social workers at SideBySide, the volunteers' festive greetings had helped create a warm atmosphere in the community.

Co-organized with the Spanish School of Hong Kong, the program was led by head of school Adriana Chan, who was joined by eight teachers and students. A total of 100 Mid-Autumn Festival gift bags were prepared, including traditional mooncakes, rice, dried mushrooms, biscuits and canned abalone.

Volunteer Kong said the essence of the Mid-Autumn Festival lies in family reunions and togetherness. She expressed joy at being able to deliver holiday blessings in person, and wished all families health, peace and shared happiness this festive season.