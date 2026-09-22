TD warns of heavy inbound traffic on Sunday as holidaymakers return

Hong Kong is expecting a surge in inbound travelers on Sunday afternoon and evening as the mainland’s three-day Mid-Autumn Festival holiday draws to a close, with additional train and bus services arranged to cope with demand.

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The Transport Department urged cross-boundary travelers to plan their journeys in advance, allow sufficient travel time and avoid peak hours where possible.

Passenger and vehicle traffic at land boundary control points is expected to increase significantly during the holiday, prompting the department to coordinate with local and cross-boundary public transport operators to strengthen services.

MTR Corporation will increase East Rail Line services between Admiralty and Lo Wu or Lok Ma Chau at different times over the September 25 to 27 holiday period, according to passenger demand.

Additional high-speed rail services have also been arranged. These include sleeper trains between Hong Kong West Kowloon and Beijing West on September 23 and 24, as well as extra short-haul services to and from Futian and Shenzhen North from September 25 to 27.

The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge shuttle bus and the Lok Ma Chau-Huanggang cross-boundary shuttle bus will increase their frequencies during peak hours to an average of approximately one minute and two minutes, respectively.

The quota for cross-boundary coaches will also be increased, while local franchised bus B routes serving land boundary control points will operate more frequently than on normal weekends.

Travelers are advised to check the latest transport arrangements before departure, as waiting times at boundary crossings and for connecting public transport may be longer during peak periods.