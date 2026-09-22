Cheers from home: Hong Kong messages reach Asian Games athletes

Handwritten messages of encouragement from Hong Kong residents have reached the Asian Games in Japan, with selected “cheering balls” delivered to support the city’s athletes as they compete.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The initiative is part of Kai Tak Sports Park’s “Let’s Support Hong Kong, China Athletes!” campaign, which calls on the community to rally behind the delegation.

Thousands of cheering balls carrying messages from residents were collected within a month, according to the park.

Wushu athlete Lydia Sham Hui-yu, fresh from winning gold at the Games, posed with one of the balls in a show of appreciation for the public’s support.

Kai Tak Sports Park said the image symbolized encouragement from Hong Kong reaching athletes at the competition venue and hoped the messages would provide added motivation for the rest of the delegation.

The park said the campaign was designed to reflect the city’s unity and turn public encouragement into support for every member of the Hong Kong, China team.

A series of activities will also be held at the sports park for residents to cheer on the delegation.

Among the highlights is an Asian Games-themed light show projected onto the stadium facade every night until the end of the Asian Para Games.

Messages including “Go! Team HKG” and “The pride of Hong Kong, China” will appear alongside animated light displays.

Sports fans can also watch selected key events broadcast free on the giant screen at the atrium of Kai Tak Mall 2.

A pop-up store will display ceremonial and presentation uniforms worn by Hong Kong delegations at previous Asian Games, while visitors can also order customized Hong Kong team T-shirts.

Separately, former Hong Kong rugby international Yiu Kam-shing, a member of the Hong Kong China Rugby Hall of Fame, joined professional rugby coaches at the “Unleash Your Athletic Odyssey 2026 Parent-Child Fun Day” last Saturday to encourage public support for the city’s athletes.