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NEWS

Hacis extends SuperLink China Direct service to Vietnam

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Hong Kong Air Cargo Industry Services Limited (Hacis) has expanded its SuperLink China Direct service to Vietnam, establishing a new road-air logistics route connecting the Southeast Asian country with Hong Kong International Airport through mainland China.

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The company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hong Kong Air Cargo Terminals Limited (Hactl), said the expansion would give Vietnamese businesses and international shippers more routing options while generating additional cargo traffic for Hong Kong.

The new service extends SuperLink China Direct, Hacis’ scheduled customs-bonded road freight service linking Hong Kong International Airport with mainland cities, beyond the mainland for the first time. 

Hacis has completed a successful trial under the Single E-lock Scheme in partnership with Vietnamese logistics company U&I Logistics Corporation.

The pilot shipment was transported by truck from Vietnam to Wuzhou in Guangxi before being carried onward to Hong Kong using Hacis’ customs-bonded road freight service. 
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The arrangement offers Vietnamese exporters an alternative route to international markets through Hong Kong’s global air cargo network. Hacis said the service also had the potential to expand into other parts of Asia.

Nguyen Xuan Phuc, chief executive of U&I Logistics Corporation, welcomed the partnership.

"We are delighted with our collaboration with Hacis, which opens a brand-new logistics route for Vietnamese enterprises beyond traditional sea and air transport, enabling cargo to move by land through the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong and further connecting to international markets," he said.

The company said the arrangement would give customers greater flexibility in moving goods across borders and create further opportunities for trade between Vietnam, the mainland and Hong Kong.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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