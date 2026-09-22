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NEWS

SAR govt initiates procedures against 33 underperforming civil servants over three years

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Secretary for the Civil Service Ingrid Yeung Ho Poi-yan said authorities have handled 33 cases involving persistently underperforming civil servants over the past three years under a streamlined mechanism introduced in 2023.

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Since the mechanism was streamlined in September 2023, some civil servants have been ordered to take early retirement, while others have resigned voluntarily or improved their performance, Yeung said. The government will continue to monitor whether departments are making effective use of the mechanism.

Yeung said applications for various civil service grades have increased in recent years, while the government aims to attract more capable and committed candidates by offering better career prospects, up-to-date training and more family-friendly measures.

Asked whether the government would consider recruiting non-local workers to fill manpower gaps, Yeung said civil service appointments are subject to requirements under the Basic Law.

Article 99 generally requires public servants to be Hong Kong permanent residents, while Article 101 allows the government, when required, to recruit qualified candidates from outside Hong Kong for professional and technical posts.

Yeung also said the use of artificial intelligence in government departments has helped save manpower, allowing staff to be redeployed to new duties and improve productivity. Some departments have also freed up manpower by reprioritizing their work.

She stressed that reducing the civil service establishment does not amount to layoffs, with manpower adjustments to be achieved through measures including cutting vacant posts and redeploying staff.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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