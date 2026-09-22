Viral Tai Wai row takes dramatic turn as woman is taken to hospital

A 46-year-old woman at the center of a viral confrontation at Tai Wai MTR station was taken to hospital after a standoff with police and a social worker at The Wai shopping center on Monday (Sep 21).

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

On Sunday (Sep 20), the woman called police around noon to report that a video of an earlier dispute at Tai Wai station had been posted online and that she was being subjected to cyberbullying.

On the same day, her social worker also contacted police, saying the woman had failed to return home for a scheduled medical follow-up. The social worker was carrying a letter signed by a psychiatrist at Prince of Wales Hospital requiring the woman to attend the appointment.

Police and the social worker searched the area and found the woman at The Wai the following day.

The woman reportedly became agitated and confronted police officers and the social worker in a shopping center passage, shouting at them. Officers activated their body-worn cameras to record the incident.

The social worker informed the woman of the contents of the psychiatrist’s letter, while police told her they would exercise their powers under Section 71B of the Mental Health Ordinance to assist ambulance personnel in taking her to hospital.

The woman was eventually restrained by police and paramedics and taken by ambulance to Prince of Wales Hospital for further treatment.

Police classified the case as involving a suspected person with a mental disorder.