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Siobhan Haughey defends 100m freestyle title in dominant Asian Games swim 

NEWS
53 mins ago
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(Photo from Reuters)
(Photo from Reuters)

Hong Kong star swimmer Siobhan Haughey captured her second gold medal of the 20th Asian Games on Tuesday, leading from start to finish to defend her women's 100-meter freestyle title in convincing fashion.

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Clocking 52.45 seconds, Haughey touched the wall 0.76 seconds ahead of mainland Chinese competitor Yu Yiting to secure her third medal of the Games, lifting her personal haul to two golds and one silver. 

Hong Kong teenage sensation Li Sum-yiu also delivered a creditable showing in the final, tying for seventh place with a time of 55.45 seconds.

Command from the opening lap

Swimming in lane four at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, Haughey stamped her authority on the race immediately, opening up a commanding lead with a first 50-meter split of 25.25 seconds. 

She maintained a powerful rhythm down the final stretch to secure the title without facing any threat from behind.

Commending her younger teammate Li and the emerging generation of Hong Kong swimmers, Haughey observed that dealing with intense pressure and performing consistently on major international stages is never easy.

She praised the squad's efforts and emphasized the importance of savoring such rare competitive opportunities rather than being overwhelmed by the occasion.

Poignant return to Tokyo Olympic venue

The victory held personal resonance for Haughey, who won two historic Olympic silver medals in the exact same facility during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. 

With the pandemic having forced those Games behind closed doors, she reflected on the stark contrast of competing before full stands, noting that her parents were previously restricted to watching her races on television. 

Having family members and Hong Kong supporters cheering poolside made the moment particularly poignant, especially as she acknowledged having fewer remaining opportunities to swim before them in major competitions.

Haughey is scheduled to return to the pool on September 24 to contest the 50-meter freestyle. 

Looking ahead to the sprint event, where she earned silver at the previous Asian Games in Hangzhou, she struck a characteristically composed tone, saying that while she welcomed strong results, she preferred to avoid placing undue pressure on herself and simply focus on giving her best effort.

Under the Jockey Club Athlete Incentive Awards Scheme, Haughey's gold medal swim earned her an individual cash reward of HK$1 million.

The initiative by the Hong Kong Jockey Club recognizes medal winners at the 20th Asian Games, offering HK$1 million, HK$500,000, and HK$250,000 for individual gold, silver, and bronze medals, as well as awards of HK$2 million, HK$1 million, and HK$500,000 for top-three team finishes.

Asian Games

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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