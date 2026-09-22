Lau Chi-lung clinches maiden Asian Games Silver in Wushu All-Around

Hong Kong wushu athlete Lau Chi-lung secured his first career Asian Games medal on Tuesday, delivering two composed routines to take silver in the men's nanquan and nangun event at the 20th Asian Games.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

(Photo from Reuters)

(Photo from Reuters)

(Photo from Reuters)

Lau finished third in both disciplines across two competitive sessions at the Aichi Budokan, combining for an overall score of 19.456 points.

His podium finish also earned him a HK$500,000 cash incentive under the Jockey Club Athlete Incentive Awards Scheme.

The men's combined competition drew 18 international competitors, with Lau stepping onto the mat 14th during the morning nanquan session.

The Hong Kong martial artist, who captured the nangun world title at the 17th World Wushu Championships last year, executed a clean, dynamic routine to post an opening score of 9.730 points.

That mark placed him third at the midday break, sitting just behind China's Li Jianming and Iranian athlete Shahin Banitalebi in the provisional standings.

Returning to the arena in the afternoon, Lau was the final athlete to perform in the nangun discipline.

Coming off his title-winning form from the 2026 Taolu World Cup, he delivered an authoritative staff performance to earn 9.726 points, sharing the second-highest score of the round alongside Huang Wen-sheng of Chinese Taipei.

With a two-routine total of 19.456 points, Lau edged out Chinese Taipei's Liu Chang-min, who finished just behind on 19.430 points, to capture the silver medal.

China's Li maintained a commanding lead throughout the day, scoring 19.563 points to claim the gold medal.