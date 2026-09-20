logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

John Lee says CE role demands a ‘clear mind’ as final year begins

NEWS
55 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said he will enter the final year of his term with a “clear mind”, stressing that his priority is to deliver on current government work while driving comprehensive reforms in the aftermath of the fatal Wang Fuk Court fire.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Speaking on a TV program on Sunday, Lee addressed questions about whether he would seek re-election to become Hong Kong’s first Chief Executive to complete two full terms. He said the job requires total focus, adding that his immediate task is to fulfill existing commitments. 

On concerns that the Wang Fuk Court fire may overshadow his administration’s governance efforts, Lee acknowledged systemic and execution failures, pledging to implement comprehensive reforms once the report by the independent committee is released to prevent similar incidents. 

On Hong Kong’s economic outlook, Lee defended the omission of specific GDP growth targets in the five-year plan, citing the city’s exposure to external factors beyond government control, including global conflicts, pandemic risks and tariff disputes.

He pointed to the Northern Metropolis and the innovation and technology sector as key new growth engines. Lee also noted that the government has recently raised its forecast for annual economic growth to between 3.5 and 4.5 percent.

Regarding rising unemployment, Lee said the volatile global environment makes long-term predictions difficult. He pledged support for local enterprises and said the city should focus on high-value advanced manufacturing to create jobs. 

In his recent Policy Address, Lee also proposed setting up an “AI City Brain” integrated city-management system to improve urban management and strengthen emergency response capabilities. 

Addressing public concerns about whether the system could be linked to the “SmartView” surveillance network for national security purposes, Lee said the integrated network is strictly designated for urban management functions, including traffic control and emergency response.

He added that it collects only operational public data rather than personal information, fully complies with privacy rules, and is not used for law enforcement or policing.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Tai Kwun art installation vandalized in suspected criminal damage
NEWS
30 mins ago
(Photo from Wheelock Living's Facebook)
Wheelock Properties joins Wenchang Writing Ceremony in Sham Shui Po for cultural preservation
NEWS
56 mins ago
Woman arrested after wielding knife and smashing shop in Tsim Sha Tsui
NEWS
1 hour ago
Woman dies after suspected dog attack in Yuen Long
NEWS
1 hour ago
Xi Jinping and top leaders express deep condolences as HK’s first Chief Executive Tung Chee-hwa laid to rest
NEWS
2 hours ago
John Lee and CY Leung lead pallbearers for Tung Chee-hwa
NEWS
2 hours ago
Under Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Bernard Chan (left) (Source: GIS)
Hong Kong enterprises granted equal business treatment across 10 ASEAN nations
NEWS
2 hours ago
(File photo)
Good Hope School apologizes for circulating graduation video guideline suggests ‘banning Cantonese’
NEWS
2 hours ago
New Huanggang Port system calibrated as HK explores extended border hours: Chris Tang
NEWS
3 hours ago
logo
(Video) Man carrying baby pushes woman to ground during dispute in Prince Edward
NEWS
4 hours ago
Hong Kong leaders, dignitaries pay final respects to first Chief Executive Tung Chee-hwa
NEWS
19-09-2026 17:42 HKT
(File Photo)
Physical JoyYou cards to coexist with mobile version to protect elderly access: Chris Sun
NEWS
18-09-2026 21:24 HKT
IG@joannawietrzyk
HYROX incontinence controversy: PUMA removes Joanna Wietrzyk pages from some websites, sparking split speculation
WORLD
18-09-2026 05:47 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.