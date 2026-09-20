(Video) Man carrying baby pushes woman to ground during dispute in Prince Edward

A man carrying a baby pushed a woman to the ground and kicked a stroller away during a street dispute in Prince Edward early Sunday morning (Sep 20).

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Police received a report from a passerby at around 12.34am that a man had assaulted a woman at the junction of Ki Lung Street and Cedar Street.

Officers arrived at the scene but could not find the pair, who were believed to have left.

A dashcam video of the incident has since circulated online.

The footage shows the man carrying a baby while arguing with the woman, who was pulling a white suitcase. A stroller was beside the man.

The man then kicked the suitcase before turning around and kicking the stroller away.

He subsequently rushed towards the woman and pushed her to the ground, briefly falling on top of her before getting up.

The case was classified as a dispute and is under investigation.