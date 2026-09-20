Woman arrested after wielding knife and smashing shop in Tsim Sha Tsui

A woman was arrested on Sunday afternoon following a dramatic incident in Tsim Sha Tsui, where she allegedly barged into a shop, smashed property, and brandished a knife.

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The incident unfolded at around 3pm when the woman entered a shop on 14 Knutsford Terrace in an agitated state. Witnesses said she damaged items inside the store and brandished a knife, prompting frightened staff to call the police.

Police officers equipped with shields responded to the emergency call, but the suspect had already fled the scene upon their arrival.

Officers later located the woman and determined she was in an unstable mental state. She was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and remains in police custody as investigations continue.