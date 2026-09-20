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NEWS

Hong Kong enterprises granted equal business treatment across 10 ASEAN nations

NEWS
2 hours ago
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Under Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Bernard Chan (left) (Source: GIS)
Under Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Bernard Chan (left) (Source: GIS)

Hong Kong enterprises will enjoy treatment no less favorable than that granted to local or foreign companies across all 10 ASEAN member states as a key investment agreement was signed in Manila, the Philippines, on Sunday. 

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The First Protocol to Amend the Investment Agreement (IA) between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Hong Kong (the Protocol) was signed by the Under Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Bernard Chan Pak-li, together with officials from the Philippines and Thailand.

According to the Commerce and Economic Development Bureau, ASEAN is a major investment partner for Hong Kong. It has been the city’s third-largest destination for outward direct investment for four consecutive years, with an investment stock reaching HK$671.2 billion.

The bureau expressed confidence that the signing and implementation of the protocol will steadily promote economic, trade, and investment ties between Hong Kong and the ASEAN region. It added that Hong Kong will collaborate closely with its ASEAN partners to further regional economic development and investment growth.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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