New Huanggang Port system calibrated as HK explores extended border hours: Chris Tang

Authorities are adjusting computer systems for the new Huanggang Port, Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung said on Sunday, adding that officials are also working with mainland counterparts to explore extending operating hours at other land boundary control points.

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Sources indicate the new port could open as early as October 12, following measures outlining its fourth-quarter launch in this year’s Policy Address.

Speaking on a television program, Tang said overall operational testing has gone smoothly, although further fine-tuning is still needed.

He explained that additional time is required for system calibration, as the port features multi-clearance kiosks and five-in-one vehicle inspection lanes using facial recognition technology. He said minor adjustments to camera angles may be necessary to optimize traffic flow and efficiency.

The city’s first Five-Year Plan also set out goals to extend operating hours for clearance services at land boundary control points.

Tang said discussions are underway with mainland authorities, including extending 24-hour service at Shenzhen Bay Port beyond special occasions, and adjusting hours at the Heung Yuen Wai/Liantang Port to better accommodate cross-boundary students and travelers.