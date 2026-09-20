Four-vehicle crash on Yuen Long Highway leaves two injured, van driver arrested

Four vehicles collided on Yuen Long Highway late Saturday night (Sep 19), leaving two people injured and a light goods vehicle driver arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

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The crash happened at around 11pm near Tan Kwai Tsuen in Hung Shui Kiu, when a private car was travelling towards Sheung Shui.

A New Territories taxi travelling behind reportedly failed to stop in time and crashed into the private car. A light goods vehicle following the taxi then reportedly crashed into another private car.

Police officers arrived at the scene and found that the 62-year-old light goods vehicle driver smelled of alcohol. He failed a preliminary breath test and was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

The driver of one of the private cars, a 42-year-old man, complained of a headache, while the 63-year-old female taxi driver reported dizziness.

Both were conscious when they were taken to Pok Oi Hospital for treatment.

The light goods vehicle driver was detained for further investigation.