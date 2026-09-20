Woman dies after suspected solo cycling accident in Yuen Long

A woman died after she was found unconscious next to a bicycle in Yuen Long early Sunday morning (Sep 20).

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Police received a report from a passerby shortly after midnight that a woman was lying unconscious on the ground near a sewage pumping station on Pok Wai South Road in Nam Sang Wai.

Rescuers arrived and found the woman unconscious and without breathing or a pulse. She was rushed to Pok Oi Hospital for emergency treatment but was later pronounced dead.

A shared bicycle and a shoe were found at the scene, along with a pool of blood.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident.