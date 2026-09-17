Japanese home-furnishing giant NITORI arrives at Maritime Square

Japanese home-furnishing chain NITORI has opened its fifth Hong Kong store at Maritime Square, extending its reach across the western New Territories with a more compact format geared toward everyday household shopping.

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The new store, which opened on September 17, spans 5,692 square feet and sits close to Tsing Yi MTR station, giving it access to residents in Kwai Tsing as well as commuters traveling between Tung Chung, the airport and the outlying islands.

It follows the opening of NITORI’s Nina Mall branch in Tsuen Wan, but the two stores have been positioned with different purposes.

While the Tsuen Wan location puts greater emphasis on furniture and full-home styling, the Maritime Square outlet carries a higher proportion of smaller household and lifestyle products, including kitchenware, bedding, curtains, cushions and storage solutions.

The approach reflects the way many Hong Kong shoppers buy for the home: frequently, in smaller quantities and often with limited storage space in mind.

NITORI said its local stores will continue to introduce products suited to Hong Kong homes and space constraints, while bringing new releases from Japan to the city as early as possible.

To mark the opening, NITORI has selected a range of popular household products for limited-time new-store special prices from September 17 to 24. The lineup includes a multifunction cooking pot, an adjustable sleeping pillow, modal-fabric loungewear, soft cushions, a home fragrance range, and more.

The opening also comes with a series of limited-time incentives. Members can earn additional loyalty points during the first week, while qualifying shoppers can receive a Hong Kong-edition canvas tote bag. New members will, meanwhile, receive a welcome coupon through the NITORI HK app.

The Maritime Square opening gives NITORI two stores serving the western New Territories, with the company seeing the Tsing Yi location as particularly well placed to capture traffic from nearby residential districts and major transport links.

Beyond Hong Kong, NITORI has expanded to more than 1,000 stores worldwide. The group said it plans to accelerate store openings across Asia, with chairman and president Akio Nitori targeting annual growth of 40 percent in new store openings in the region.

For Hong Kong, however, the latest branch is less about scale than convenience.

Rather than recreating a large-format furniture showroom, the Maritime Square store leans into the practical side of home shopping — the sort of place to pick up a pillow, storage box or new set of kitchenware on the way home.

NITORI Maritime Square is now open, with grand-opening offers running through late September.

