Man injured after electric bike crashes into police car outside Long Ping MTR Station

A 23-year-old South Asian man was injured after the electric bike he was riding collided with a police car outside Long Ping MTR Station in Yuen Long on Thursday afternoon (Sep 17).

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The crash happened at around 2pm when the man was riding the electric bike across the road and was hit by a police car that was unable to stop in time.

Dashcam footage circulating online showed the rider being thrown from the bike and landing on the road. Delivery food from the bike was scattered across the road following the crash.

The man sustained a leg injury and was taken to Tuen Mun Hospital for treatment.

Police arrested the man on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving an unregistered vehicle, riding without an approved protective helmet and using a vehicle without third-party insurance.