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NEWS

Night Recap - September 17, 2026

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1 hour ago
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Top Stories at a Glance | View the latest top news today

HK’s first Five-Year Plan belongs to the public, future goals to be more ambitious: John Lee

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Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said Hong Kong’s first Five-Year Plan belongs to the entire city, expressing confidence that a subsequent blueprint will set even more ambitious targets. 

Ivan Yang, Lydia Sham to carry HK’s flag at the Nagoya Asian Games this Sat

With the countdown on, Hong Kong has named 3x3 basketball player Ivan Yang Pok-man and wushu athlete Lydia Sham Hui-yu as its flag-bearers for the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games opening ceremony this Saturday.

HKIA passenger volume hits 5.86m in Aug amid summer travel peaks

Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) reported steady growth in August, handling 5.86 million passengers and 34,995 flight movements, representing year-on-year increases of 3.5 percent and 0.5 percent respectively.

21-year bedside vigil: how stabbings, sacrifice and devotion redefined Chu Chun-kwok's family

Constable Chu Chun-kwok died on Wednesday at the age of 52, 21 years after he was slashed in the neck while on duty and left paralysed. His wife and daughter stayed by his side throughout.

HK jobless rate edges up to 3.8pc in June - August

Hong Kong's jobless rate rose 0.1 percentage point to 3.8 percent in the three months through August, hitting the highest level since the December 2025 - February 2026 period,  data from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Thursday.

Business Today

State Residence unveils first price list for 50 units

Sky Ace Enterprises' State Residence in North Point released its first price list for 50 units on Thursday, with an average discounted price per square foot of HK$20,613.

URA receives 28 EOIs for To Kwa Wan Road / Wing Kwong Street project

The Urban Renewal Authority said on Thursday it received 28 expressions of interest for the To Kwa Wan Road / Wing Kwong Street development scheme, including Chinachem and China Overseas Land and Investment (0688). 

July export and import volume of goods rise 31.6 pc and 23.6 pc respectively

Hong Kong’s total volume of exports and imports of goods rose 31.6 percent and 23.6 percent year on year respectively, in the month of July, data from the Census and Statistics Department showed.

China's Huawei to launch two new AI chips in 2027

Huawei Technologies will launch two new artificial-intelligence chips in 2027, rotating chairman David Wang said on Thursday, as the Chinese company expands its push into AI computing.

World/China

Trump to host Xi amid pomp, low expectations

The US military honor guard has been rehearsing and the new White House helipad is ready. But will Xi Jinping and Donald Trump achieve lift-off at their summit next week?

Trump hopes Iran war nearing end as Houthi-Saudi fighting escalates

U.S. President Donald Trump said he hoped an end to the war against Iran was near, as the conflict, in its seventh month, escalated with Saudi aircraft pounding Yemen and Houthi fighters launching drones and missiles at Saudi cities.

Buckingham Palace hits back at claims in Princess Diana book

Buckingham Palace has hit back at claims by the late Princess Diana's brother that King Charles III acted insensitively following her death in a car crash almost 30 years ago.

Smog scuppers Japan force helping fight Indonesia wildfires

A Japanese firefighting force sent to help tackle huge blazes in Indonesia is struggling to operate because the smog is too thick to fly helicopters, a spokesman told AFP on Thursday.

UN mission finds grounds to believe US committed war crimes in Iran, and Tehran crimes against humanity

A UN fact-finding mission on Iran said on Thursday it had reasonable grounds to believe the United States was behind two military strikes on a school and sports facility in Iran in February, and that these constituted war crimes.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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