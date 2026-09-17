Jockey Club to award up to $500,000 to Asian Para Games medallists

The Hong Kong Jockey Club will provide cash incentive awards of up to HK$250,000 for individual medallists and HK$500,000 for winning teams to support the delegation of 79 athletes competing at the 5th Asian Para Games.

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Steward of the Hong Kong Jockey Club and member of the Legislative Council of the HKSAR, Kenneth Fok Kai-kong, attended the flag presentation ceremony on Thursday.

In August, the Club announced a new cycle of the Jockey Club Athlete Incentive Awards Scheme (JCAIAS), which will be implemented by the Hong Kong Sports Institute (HKSI).

The scheme will cover seven major upcoming sporting events, including the 5th Asian Para Games taking place across multiple cities in Japan, including Nagoya in Aichi prefecture.

The Club will provide cash awards to members of the Hong Kong, China team who win gold, silver, and bronze medals in individual and team events. Gold medallists in individual and team events will receive HK$250,000 and HK$500,000, respectively.

"As a world class horse sports organisation, the Club has promoted sports at both the community and elite levels through numerous initiatives, enabling people of all ages, backgrounds and abilities to participate," the Club stated in a press release.

Such initiatives range from partnering with the government to establish the Hong Kong Sports Institute and establishing a fund to support elite athletes’ training and career development, to jointly launching the Sports Science and Research Funding Scheme with the government in recent years to strengthen Hong Kong athletes’ competitiveness.