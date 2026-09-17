logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Jockey Club to award up to $500,000 to Asian Para Games medallists

NEWS
39 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

The Hong Kong Jockey Club will provide cash incentive awards of up to HK$250,000 for individual medallists and HK$500,000 for winning teams to support the delegation of 79 athletes competing at the 5th Asian Para Games.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Steward of the Hong Kong Jockey Club and member of the Legislative Council of the HKSAR, Kenneth Fok Kai-kong, attended the flag presentation ceremony on Thursday.

In August, the Club announced a new cycle of the Jockey Club Athlete Incentive Awards Scheme (JCAIAS), which will be implemented by the Hong Kong Sports Institute (HKSI).

The scheme will cover seven major upcoming sporting events, including the 5th Asian Para Games taking place across multiple cities in Japan, including Nagoya in Aichi prefecture.

The Club will provide cash awards to members of the Hong Kong, China team who win gold, silver, and bronze medals in individual and team events. Gold medallists in individual and team events will receive HK$250,000 and HK$500,000, respectively.

"As a world class horse sports organisation, the Club has promoted sports at both the community and elite levels through numerous initiatives, enabling people of all ages, backgrounds and abilities to participate," the Club stated in a press release.

Such initiatives range from partnering with the government to establish the Hong Kong Sports Institute and establishing a fund to support elite athletes’ training and career development, to jointly launching the Sports Science and Research Funding Scheme with the government in recent years to strengthen Hong Kong athletes’ competitiveness.

Hong Kong Jockey Club

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Asfoora, with Oisin Murphy on board celebrates winning the King Charles III Stakes back in 2024. Reuters
Sandown mishap gives Asfoora one last shot at Goodwood
HONG KONG RACING
30-07-2026 20:14 HKT
Raymond Tam Chi-yuen, Executive Director for Corporate Affairs of The Hong Kong Jockey Club, visits the Club’s exhibition at the Hong Kong Book Fair and interacts with primary school students.
Jockey Club brings sport-themed learning to book fair
NEWS
15-07-2026 16:51 HKT
Beauty Joy, first left, may have one race left after turning back the clock to win the Premier Plate on Sunday.
Beauty Joy extends career with Premier Plate repeat
HONG KONG RACING
21-06-2026 22:56 HKT
Police chief Joe Chow calls for a ‘warmer’ force with stronger human touch
NEWS
18-05-2026 18:05 HKT
New Mark Six drawing machine’s debut sparks worry about voiding 16 years of stats
NEWS
04-05-2026 13:42 HKT
Henry Chan(left). Jockey Club
Jockey Club launches JC GoAI project to supprot AI education
INNOVATION
12-03-2026 20:53 HKT
HKJC Year of Horse fireworks lights up night sky in HK and Guangdong
NEWS
18-02-2026 20:30 HKT
HKJC presents $11m in awards to record-breaking HK athletes
NEWS
18-01-2026 15:38 HKT
Jockey Club to host race day honoring HK's 15th National Games medalists
NEWS
12-01-2026 23:51 HKT
HKJC says 1,400 overseas visitors for International Races week boost local economy
NEWS
11-12-2025 01:27 HKT
fb/Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand
Thai King flies own jet to Vietnam for state visit, Queen serves as co-pilot
WORLD
16-09-2026 05:41 HKT
Jockey Club cancels September 20 Sha Tin race meeting over Tung Chee-hwa funeral
NEWS
16-09-2026 14:52 HKT
Officer injured in 2005 knife attack dies after over 20 years paralysed
NEWS
19 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.