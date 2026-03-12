Jockey Club launches JC GoAI project to supprot AI education

Read More
HKJC Year of Horse fireworks lights up night sky in HK and Guangdong
18-02-2026 20:30 HKT
HKJC presents $11m in awards to record-breaking HK athletes
18-01-2026 15:38 HKT
Jockey Club to host race day honoring HK's 15th National Games medalists
12-01-2026 23:51 HKT
HKJC celebrates unity and support at 15th National Games torch relay
02-11-2025 17:40 HKT
Newnham's triple play shows value of Sha Tin's second surface
02-10-2025 19:42 HKT
New alliance formed to strengthen governance in sports organizations
28-08-2025 13:48 HKT
Extraordinary season sees Hong Kong’s horse racing shine on the global stage
21-07-2025 16:15 HKT
HK to see 12-degree temperature swing ahead of cooler weekend
11-03-2026 19:11 HKT